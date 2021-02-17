Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Just Reported Annual Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) last week reported its latest yearly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Advance Auto Parts reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$10b and statutory earnings per share of US$7.14, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Advance Auto Parts after the latest results. NYSE:AAP Earnings and Revenue Growth February 18th 2021

Following last week's earnings report, Advance Auto Parts' 16 analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$10.2b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 37% to US$9.79. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$10.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.24 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the substantial gain in earnings per share expectations following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$179, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Advance Auto Parts at US$202 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$128. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Advance Auto Parts' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 1.2% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.5%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 9.9% next year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Advance Auto Parts is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Advance Auto Parts' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Advance Auto Parts' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$179, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Advance Auto Parts going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also view our analysis of Advance Auto Parts' balance sheet, and whether we think Advance Auto Parts is carrying too much debt, for free on our platform here.

