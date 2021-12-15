Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased AAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AAP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $235.39, the dividend yield is 1.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAP was $235.39, representing a -3.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $243.05 and a 64.44% increase over the 52 week low of $143.15.

AAP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO). AAP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.88. Zacks Investment Research reports AAP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 39.35%, compared to an industry average of 33.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aap Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AAP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AAP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV)

Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (KLDW)

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF (RETL)

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares (WANT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WANT with an increase of 22.51% over the last 100 days. RCD has the highest percent weighting of AAP at 1.82%.

