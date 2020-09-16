Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AAP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $156.88, the dividend yield is .64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAP was $156.88, representing a -8.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $171.43 and a 119.94% increase over the 52 week low of $71.33.

AAP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). AAP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.5. Zacks Investment Research reports AAP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.42%, compared to an industry average of -5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AAP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.