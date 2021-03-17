Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

Dividends
Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that AAP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAP was $179.11, representing a -2.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $182.88 and a 151.11% increase over the 52 week low of $71.33.

AAP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). AAP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.15. Zacks Investment Research reports AAP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.73%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AAP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

