Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 300% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $200.66, the dividend yield is 1.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAP was $200.66, representing a -4.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $210.18 and a 52.13% increase over the 52 week low of $131.90.

AAP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). AAP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.33. Zacks Investment Research reports AAP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.17%, compared to an industry average of 20.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AAP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

