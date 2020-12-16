Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AAP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $159.84, the dividend yield is .63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAP was $159.84, representing a -6.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $170.50 and a 124.09% increase over the 52 week low of $71.33.

AAP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). AAP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.88. Zacks Investment Research reports AAP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.68%, compared to an industry average of 3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AAP Dividend History page.

