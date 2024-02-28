News & Insights

Markets
AAP

Advance Auto Parts Guides FY24 EPS Above Estimates - Update

February 28, 2024 — 07:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, automotive aftermarket parts provider Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) initiated earnings, net sales and comparable store sales growth guidance for the full year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.75 to $4.25 per share on net sales between $11.30 billion and $11.40 billion, with comparable store sales increase in a range of 0 to 1 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.57 per share on sales of $11.46 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.