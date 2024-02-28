Advance Auto Parts Guides FY24 EPS Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, automotive aftermarket parts provider Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) initiated earnings, net sales and comparable store sales growth guidance for the full year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.75 to $4.25 per share on net sales between $11.30 billion and $11.40 billion, with comparable store sales increase in a range of 0 to 1 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.57 per share on sales of $11.46 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

