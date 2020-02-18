Advance Auto Parts Guides FY20 Net Sales In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, automotive aftermarket parts provider Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) initiated comparable store sales and net sales guidance for the full year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects net sales in a range of $9.88 billion to $10.10 billion, on comparable store sales increase of 0.0 to 2.0 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report sales of $9.93 billion for the year.

Last week, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on April 3, 2020 to all stockholders of record as of March 20, 2020.

