ADVANCE AUTO PARTS Earnings Results: $AAP Reports Quarterly Earnings

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS ($AAP) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of -$1.18 per share, beating estimates of -$1.20 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,996,030,000, beating estimates of $1,948,710,644 by $47,319,356.

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS Insider Trading Activity

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS insiders have traded $AAP stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS W SEBOLDT purchased 2,650 shares for an estimated $102,091

TAMMY M FINLEY (EVP, General Counsel, Corp Sec) sold 1,276 shares for an estimated $56,220

KRISTEN L SOLER (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 1,055 shares for an estimated $45,508 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY J II JONES purchased 69 shares for an estimated $2,545

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of ADVANCE AUTO PARTS stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

