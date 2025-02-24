News & Insights

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS Earnings Preview: Recent $AAP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

February 24, 2025 — 04:06 pm EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS ($AAP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,948,710,644 and earnings of -$1.20 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AAP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS Insider Trading Activity

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS insiders have traded $AAP stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THOMAS W SEBOLDT purchased 2,650 shares for an estimated $102,091
  • TAMMY M FINLEY (EVP, General Counsel, Corp Sec) sold 1,276 shares for an estimated $56,220
  • KRISTEN L SOLER (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 1,055 shares for an estimated $45,508 and 0 sales.
  • JEFFREY J II JONES purchased 69 shares for an estimated $2,545

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of ADVANCE AUTO PARTS stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

