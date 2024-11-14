Advance Auto Parts cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to (60c)-0c from $2.00-$2.50

FY24 consensus $2.19. Cuts FY24 revenue view to ~$9B from $11.15B-$11.25B, consensus $11.2B. Cuts FY24 SSS view to ~(1%) from (1%)-0%.
