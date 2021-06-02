Advance Auto Parts Boosts FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, automotive aftermarket parts provider Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) raised its net sales and comparable store sales growth guidance for the full year 2021, reflecting continued top-line momentum.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects net sales in a range of $10.40 billion to $10.60 billion, and comparable store sales increase in a range of 4 to 6 percent.

Previously, the company expected net sales in the range of $10.20 billion to $10.40 billion, and comparable store sales increase in the range of 2 to 4 percent.

On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report sales of $10.46 billion for the year.

