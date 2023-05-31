Advance Auto Parts Announces Retreat In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $42.65 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $139.79 million, or $2.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $3.42 billion from $3.37 billion last year.

Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $42.65 Mln. vs. $139.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.72 vs. $2.26 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.42 Bln vs. $3.37 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 - $6.50 Full year revenue guidance: $11,200 -$11,300 Mln

