Advance Auto Parts About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (AAP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/10/26, Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 7/24/26. As a percentage of AAP's recent stock price of $54.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AAP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAP's low point in its 52 week range is $37.89 per share, with $70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.30.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AAP makes up 6.97% of the Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF (Symbol: CCFE) which is trading lower by about 0.9% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding AAP).

In Thursday trading, Advance Auto Parts Inc shares are currently off about 1.1% on the day.

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Further AAP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.