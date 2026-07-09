Advance Auto Parts About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (AAP)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AAP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AAP's low point in its 52 week range is $37.89 per share, with $70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.30.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AAP makes up 6.97% of the Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF (Symbol: CCFE) which is trading lower by about 0.9% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding AAP).
In Thursday trading, Advance Auto Parts Inc shares are currently off about 1.1% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Further AAP Research:
- AAP Split History
- AAP shares outstanding history
- Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.