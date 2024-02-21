Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Advance Auto Parts (AAP) standing at $61.17, reflecting a -1.04% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto parts retailer had lost 6.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Advance Auto Parts will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 28, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 91.67%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.47 billion, indicating a 0.2% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Advance Auto Parts. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.98% decrease. Advance Auto Parts currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Advance Auto Parts is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.56, which means Advance Auto Parts is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that AAP has a PEG ratio of 1.18 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.