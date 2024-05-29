Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) reported $3.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.3%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69, the EPS surprise was -2.90%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Advance Auto Parts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : -0.2% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: -0.2% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on nine analysts. Number of stores (Retail) - Total : 5,097 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,516.

: 5,097 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,516. Number of stores - WORLDPAC : 320 compared to the 323 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 320 compared to the 323 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores - AAP : 4,483 compared to the 4,494 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4,483 compared to the 4,494 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores opened : 7 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.

: 7 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5. Number of stores (BOP) : 5,107 versus 5,107 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 5,107 versus 5,107 estimated by two analysts on average. Number of stores - CARQUEST: 294 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 299.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.