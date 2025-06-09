Is Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Advance Auto Parts (AAP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Advance Auto Parts is one of 209 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Advance Auto Parts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAP's full-year earnings has moved 21.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AAP has returned 11% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 3.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Advance Auto Parts is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Canada Goose (GOOS). The stock is up 13.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Canada Goose's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Advance Auto Parts is a member of the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.8% so far this year, so AAP is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Canada Goose falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #173. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -13.1%.

Advance Auto Parts and Canada Goose could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

