Advance Auto Parts' (AAP) Jump on a Bad Earnings Miss Makes Perfect Sense

At first glance, the reaction of Advance Auto Parts' (AAP) stock to this morning’s earnings release is completely nonsensical. In Q1, the company missed already bad and lowered estimates for both sales and profits, with Earnings per Share (EPS) coming in at an adjusted $0.91 versus, for example, FactSet’s estimate of $1.35. That also represents a massive drop from EPS of $1.98 in the same quarter last year. However you look at it, that’s an ugly miss, yet AAP initially jumped more than ten percent from yesterday’s close. The reason was, as it so often is for a seemingly inexplicable move on an earnings release, forward guidance.

Management reported “significant” improvement in the first few weeks of Q2, and, while they, like so many others, pulled their 2020 guidance due to uncertainty around the coronavirus, there were plenty of positive noises about the future. Still, as I write, the stock is giving back some of those gains, as you can see below.

Normally, in similar circumstances, I would say that the pullback was the correct move. It isn’t unheard of for CEOs to put a glossy shine on bad results by including vague speculation about the future, and the pulled official guidance would indicate that the optimism here is more of a guess than a prediction.

In this case though, from a long-term perspective, the optimism is logical, and AAP, along with other auto parts stocks such as O’Reilly (ORLY) Genuine Parts Company (GPC), the parent company of Napa Auto Parts, and AutoZone (AZO), look like good investments at current levels.

The game that every trader and investor is playing right now is one that attempts to predict what fundamental changes will be wrought on consumers and businesses by the coronavirus pandemic. How will the experience change the economy, and who will benefit?

There are a lot of assumptions being made that some things will have lasting effects. Stocks such as Zoom Video (ZM), for example, have soared on the expectation that having been forced to have employees work from home, many companies will see office space as a needless expense in the future. In retail, it is assumed that the shift to online that Walmart's (WMT) earnings demonstrated this morning will continue, and companies such as that, that are placed to take advantage of that shift, have also benefitted.

We should not forget that for many Americans, the biggest change wrought by the pandemic is that they have lost their jobs. We hope, and the market seems to assume, that that will be a temporary thing, but even if it is, it will leave a scar on the psyche of many consumers. When the jobs come back, spending will too to some extent, but the experience will make many people all too aware of the potential fragility of their job. That could make them wary of committing to long-term regular payments.

For most people, that is what buying a new car entails, which is presumably at least in part why stocks in the big auto manufacturers such as Ford (F) and GM (GM) have failed to bounce along with the rest of the market. So, if new car demand is expected to be depressed for some time but people still need transportation, it is only logical to work on the basis that there will be more repairs done to older vehicles… and repairs mean parts.

While some areas of retail will be hit hard by the changes in behavior that come as a result of the pandemic, there is a good case to be made that the auto parts business could actually be a beneficiary. With that in mind, this morning’s jump in AAP on terrible earnings but upbeat predictions actually makes perfect sense.

