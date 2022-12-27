Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed at $145.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the auto parts retailer had lost 4.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Advance Auto Parts as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post earnings of $2.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.87%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.42 billion, up 1.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.60 per share and revenue of $11.11 billion, which would represent changes of +4.83% and +0.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Advance Auto Parts. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. Advance Auto Parts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Advance Auto Parts is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.36, which means Advance Auto Parts is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that AAP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.