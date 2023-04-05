Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed the most recent trading day at $120.21, moving -0.93% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the auto parts retailer had lost 9.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.48%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Advance Auto Parts as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.58, down 27.73% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.43 billion, up 1.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.75 per share and revenue of $11.43 billion, which would represent changes of -17.56% and +2.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Advance Auto Parts. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.25% lower. Advance Auto Parts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Advance Auto Parts has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.29 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.03.

Meanwhile, AAP's PEG ratio is currently 0.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

