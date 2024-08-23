Advance Auto (AAP) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Guidance Trimmed

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP reported adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share for the second quarter of 2024, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents. The company reported an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 in the year-ago quarter.



Advance Auto generated net revenues of $2.68 billion, which marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.67 billion on higher-than-expected comparable store sales. Comparable store sales increased 0.4% year over year. We projected a decline of 0.1% for the same. The top line remained flat year over year.



AAP reported an operating income of $71.8 million, which declined from $125.9 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2023. SG&A expenses totaled $1.04 billion for second-quarter 2024, up 2.8% year over year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Quote

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $479.4 million as of Jul 13, 2024, compared with $503.5 million as of Dec 30, 2023. Total long-term debt was $1,787.9 million as of Jul 13, 2024, compared with $1,786.4 million as of Dec 30, 2023. In the second quarter of 2024, net cash provided by operating activities and negative free cash flow totaled $87.8 million and $4.6 million, respectively. AAP’s board declared a cash dividend of 25 cents per share, which will be paid out on Oct 25, 2024, to all common shareholders of record as of Oct 11, 2024.



As of Jul 13, 2024, the company operated 4,776 stores and 321 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It also served 1,138 independently owned Carquest-branded stores across these locations, in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands.



AAP has signed an agreement to sell Worldpac to private equity firm Carlyle Group for $1.5 billion in cash. The deal is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year.

Revised 2024 Guidance

Advance Auto has revised its full-year 2024 guidance. It now expects 2024 net sales in the band of $11.15-$11.25 billion, down from the prior estimate of $11.30-$11.40 billion. Comparable store sales are projected to be negative 1% to 0%, down from the previous estimate of 0-1%. The operating income margin is envisioned in the range of 2.1-2.5%, down from the previous estimate of 3.2-3.5%.



AAP expects 2024 capex in the range of $200-$250 million. The company projects a minimum free cash flow of $100 million, down from the earlier guidance of $250 million. Earnings per share are expected between $2 and $2.50, down from the previous estimate of $3.75-$4.25.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AAP currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Dorman Products, Inc. DORM, Blue Bird Corporation BLBD and Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for DORM’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 3.71% and 35.46%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 51 cents and 37 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLBD’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 17.58% and 215.89%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 65 cents and 80 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLOW’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 6.45% and 60.4%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 have improved 15 cents in the past 30 days.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.