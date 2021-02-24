Advance America To Integrate Western Union Services Within Its Online And Retail Interfaces

(RTTNews) - The Western Union Company (WU) has signed a multi-year agreement with Advance America to offer the company's global digital and retail person-to-person payments, bill pay and money order services. Advance America's online portal and retail infrastructure will connect with Western Union's platform capabilities. Western Union services at Advance America are planned to go live in mid-2021.

By using Western Union, Advance America's customers will have the option of their money transfer being paid into bank accounts, digital wallets, and cards across 120 countries, or over half a million retail locations in over 200 countries and territories.

