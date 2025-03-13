$ADV stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ADV stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,949,995 of trading volume.

$ADV Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ADV:

$ADV insiders have traded $ADV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A PEACOCK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 105,000 shares for an estimated $237,476 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDREA YOUNG (COO, Experiential Services) sold 66,000 shares for an estimated $226,525

$ADV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $ADV stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

