ADUS or USPH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare sector might want to consider either Addus HomeCare (ADUS) or U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Addus HomeCare and U.S. Physical Therapy are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that ADUS likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than USPH has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

ADUS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 19.48, while USPH has a forward P/E of 31.60. We also note that ADUS has a PEG ratio of 1.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. USPH currently has a PEG ratio of 4.15.

Another notable valuation metric for ADUS is its P/B ratio of 2.01. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, USPH has a P/B of 2.25.

Based on these metrics and many more, ADUS holds a Value grade of B, while USPH has a Value grade of C.

ADUS sticks out from USPH in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ADUS is the better option right now.

