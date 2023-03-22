ADUS or USPH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare stocks have likely encountered both Addus HomeCare (ADUS) and U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, Addus HomeCare has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while U.S. Physical Therapy has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that ADUS is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

ADUS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 24.78, while USPH has a forward P/E of 36.53. We also note that ADUS has a PEG ratio of 2.13. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. USPH currently has a PEG ratio of 3.65.

Another notable valuation metric for ADUS is its P/B ratio of 2.57. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, USPH has a P/B of 3.92.

Based on these metrics and many more, ADUS holds a Value grade of B, while USPH has a Value grade of C.

ADUS has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than USPH, so it seems like value investors will conclude that ADUS is the superior option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.