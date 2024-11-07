News & Insights

Aduro Clean Technologies Uplists to Nasdaq

November 07, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

Aduro Clean Technologies (TSE:ACT) has released an update.

Aduro Clean Technologies has announced the pricing of its U.S. public offering of common shares, marking a significant step as it uplists to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The company plans to use the proceeds from this offering for research, development, and expansion of its innovative clean technology processes. This move is expected to enhance Aduro’s financial position and visibility in the market.

