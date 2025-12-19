Markets
Aduro Clean Technologies Stock Falls 6% After Pricing Of $20 Mln Public Offering

December 19, 2025 — 03:48 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (ADUR) shares declined 5.88%, closing at $11.45, down $0.72, after the company announced the pricing of a $20 million underwritten public offering.

The move followed Aduro's disclosure that it priced the offering of 1.74 million common shares along with warrants exercisable into additional shares, a development that raised investor concerns around near-term dilution despite strengthening the company's balance sheet.

On the day of the announcement, ADUR opened near $12.10, reached an intraday high of $12.18, and fell to a low of $11.32, compared with a previous close of $12.17. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.

Aduro Clean Technologies' 52-week range is approximately $3.50 - $15.60. Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to advance construction of the company's demonstration-scale plant, fund research and development, and support general corporate purposes.

ADUR

