Is Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (ADUR) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (ADUR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. is one of 233 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADUR's full-year earnings has moved 13.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ADUR has gained about 37.8% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 10.6%. This means that Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, V2X (VVX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 31.6%.

The consensus estimate for V2X's current year EPS has increased 8.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 111 individual companies and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.8% so far this year, so ADUR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. V2X is also part of the same industry.

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. and V2X could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.