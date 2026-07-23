Is Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (ADUR) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (ADUR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 246 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADUR's full-year earnings has moved 12.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ADUR has moved about 37.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 9.6% on average. This means that Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Usio Inc (USIO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 48.5%.

The consensus estimate for Usio Inc's current year EPS has increased 43.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 121 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.5% so far this year, so ADUR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Usio Inc belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #86. The industry has moved -10.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. and Usio Inc as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (ADUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.