Is Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (ADUR) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (ADUR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 234 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADUR's full-year earnings has moved 7.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ADUR has returned 32.8% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -9.9%. As we can see, Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Bowman Consulting (BWMN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3%.

Over the past three months, Bowman Consulting's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 111 individual stocks and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.6% this year, meaning that ADUR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Bowman Consulting belongs to the Business - Services industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #68. The industry has moved -11.6% year to date.

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. and Bowman Consulting could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (ADUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.