Aduro Clean Technologies Elects Directors at Annual Meeting

Aduro Clean Technologies has successfully elected all its directors at the recent annual meeting, with a notable 37.93% of shares voted by proxy. The company, known for its innovative chemical recycling and transformation technologies, continues to focus on converting waste and low-value feedstocks into valuable resources.

