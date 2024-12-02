Aduro Clean Technologies Elects Directors at Annual Meeting

Aduro Clean Technologies (TSE:ACT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Aduro Clean Technologies has successfully elected all its directors at the recent annual meeting, with a notable 37.93% of shares voted by proxy. The company, known for its innovative chemical recycling and transformation technologies, continues to focus on converting waste and low-value feedstocks into valuable resources.
For further insights into TSE:ACT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Ramping Up its Network
- Ford (NYSE:F) Puma Goes Live in Europe
- The Race to Replace Gelsinger is On at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.