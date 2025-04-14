ADTRAN's XGS-PON Powers Full-Fiber Broadband Launch in Halkirk

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently announced that its state-of-the-art XGS-PON (Passive Optical Network) fiber access technology has been deployed by Highland Broadband to bring the full-fiber broadband network in Halkirk village of Scotland. This collaboration will enable the Internet service provider to deliver Gigabit-speed broadband to homes and businesses, eliminating digital barriers that have limited education, remote work and business growth in the village.

How ADTN Powers Highland Broadband’s Fiber Deployment?

Fiber technology has become increasingly crucial in connecting everything to high-speed Internet services, with operators using it to generate new opportunities with different PON services worldwide. Through the integration of ADTRAN’s intelligent XGS-PON technology, Highland Broadband can now deliver speeds of up to 10Gbit/s to meet the growing bandwidth demand.



At the core of the deployment is ADTRAN’s state-of-the-art 8733 Wi-Fi 7 residential gateways, which feature a 10GbE Wide area network and local area network port, a powerful quad-core ARM (Advanced RISC Machine) processor and advanced tri-band radios. Supporting up to 19Gbit/s of aggregate bandwidth and more than 200 devices, the solution ensures seamless multi-device connectivity and superior performance. Additionally, the 631 optical network terminals, equipped with 10GbE interfaces, deliver ultra-reliable, future-ready connectivity, enabling Highland Broadband to provide resilient, high-speed services that scale with customer needs.



Moreover, the deployment of the industry-leading Mosaic One cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution will simplify network operations and help troubleshoot issues by analyzing data from the broadband network gateway and the in-home network remotely. Automated provisioning and bandwidth management will ensure efficient scaling while maintaining reliability. This deployment will likely help Highland Broadband gain valuable insights to optimize network performance, enabling it to efficiently expand connectivity across Scotland’s most underserved communities.

Increasing Client Base to Drive Performance for ADTN

ADTRAN’s comprehensive portfolio is a competitive differentiator with a wide array of flexible software and hardware network solutions and services that enable operators to transition to a fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video network of the future. Mosaic One enables alternative network providers, utilities and regional service providers to capitalize on subscriber intelligence and cloud-delivered SaaS capabilities. This, in turn, connects network events and insights to give a clearer understanding of subscribers’ usage behavior and devices. To complement the Network Solutions portfolio and enable customers to accelerate time to market, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction, ADTRAN offers a complete portfolio of maintenance, turnkey network implementation, solutions integration and managed services.



With a strong presence in more than 100 countries, the leading fiber networking and telecommunications company is expected to benefit from the increasing customer base. This will likely enable the company to generate higher revenues in the upcoming quarters. Improving financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

ADTN Stock Price Performance

Shares of ADTRAN have gained 62.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 10.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ADTN’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



InterDigital IDCC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the trailing four quarters, InterDigital delivered an earnings surprise of 158.41%. The company is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities.



InterDigital designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



CommScope Holding COMM currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. It has a long-term growth expectation of 19.37%.



Headquartered in Hickory, NC, CommScope is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks. Since its inception in 1976, the company has created a niche market for itself, helping customers scale network capacity, delivering better network response time and performance, and simplifying technology migration. CommScope currently operates in three segments — Connectivity and Cable Solutions, Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions and Access Network Solutions.



U.S. Cellular USM sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 150%. U.S. Cellular has taken concrete steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. The company aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing a superior-quality network and national coverage. U.S. Cellular is well-positioned to support the investment required for network enhancements, including the deployment of 5G technology.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.