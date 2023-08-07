ADTRAN's (ADTN) Q2 Earnings Miss Despite Higher Revenues

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. ADTN reported soft second-quarter 2023 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate owing to a challenging macroeconomic environment. However, revenues increased significantly on a year-over-year basis.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, net loss in the June quarter was $33.3 million or a loss of 43 cents per share against net income of $2.1 million or 4 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year decline despite top-line growth and income tax benefit was primarily due to higher cost of revenues and operating expenses. Non-GAAP net loss was $0.08 million or breakeven, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.

Revenues

Quarterly total revenues surged to $327.4 million from $172 million in the prior-year quarter, driven by the increasing demand for ADTRAN’s network solutions and fiber broadband products. The top line however missed the consensus estimate of $330 million.



Revenues from Network Solutions in the reported quarter were $283 million compared with $156 million in the year-ago quarter, with incremental contribution from ADVA. ADTRAN completed the buyout of ADVA in July 2022. The company recorded healthy demand trends, driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home Wi-Fi connectivity and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The top line was further buoyed by improved customer diversification and end-to-end fiber broadband solutions. Services and Support revenues were $44.4 million, up from $16 million.

Other Details

Total cost of sales increased from $109.5 million to $234.8 million. GAAP gross profit came in at $92.6 million compared with $62.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating loss in the quarter was $44.6 million against an operating income of $8.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first six months of 2023, ADTRAN used $36.2 million of cash for operating activities compared with a cash utilization of $5.9 million in the prior-year period. As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had $124.3 million in cash and cash equivalents with $44.6 million of deferred compensation liability.

Moving Forward

ADTRAN expects the second half of 2023 to remain challenging as customers continue to optimize their inventory levels amid uncertain business conditions. Nevertheless, management remains bullish about the long-term earnings growth prospects of the company.



ADTRAN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



