ADTRAN-Welcom Net Augments Gigabit Fiber Solutions in Finland

To accelerate the delivery of fiber gigabit solutions to the Nordic communities, ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently announced plans to collaborate with a Finland-based network operator — Welcom Net. Reportedly, the network operator will leverage ADTRAN’s avant-garde networking equipment, namely Mosaic access domain SDN controller, to deploy seamless broadband connectivity to under-served multi-tenant business market based in Helsinki. The partnership is likely to bolster Welcom Net’s efforts to deliver a competitive and high-quality broadband connectivity with ADTRAN’s diversified portfolio of turnkey network implementation, cloud and managed services.



Welcom Net is a telecommunications operator that specializes in the delivery of robust network solutions, Internet access and cloud services to various businesses and enterprises. With a history of more than 18 years, it has catered to the essential networking requirements of more than 650 corporate customers and partnered with other Finland-based companies like Nethit Systems and SKJ Systems with best-in-class information and communication services. Notably, companies in the small and medium-sized enterprises sector are its prime customers. Apart from Mosaic access domain SDN controller, it will leverage ADTRAN’s Gfast solution and Mosaic Cloud Platform for an end-to-end high-performance broadband connectivity.



Recognized as one of the most awarded SD-Access Solution in the industry, ADTRAN’s Mosaic access domain SDN controller is equipped with a streamlined architecture that amalgamates modern web-scale technology with open-source platforms to facilitate rapid innovation in multi-vendor environments. The platform supports operators to deliver highly programmable SD-Access networks with network automation and service orchestration capabilities that reduce service provisioning time and IT complexity. ADTRAN’s Gfast solution is equipped with upgraded fiber extension technology that delivers symmetric gigabit broadband with existing infrastructure and speeds time-to-market while lowering costs. Meanwhile, Mosaic Cloud Platform is an open microservices architecture that provides network management and SDN control for the entire access network, thereby enabling a more flexible services delivery framework.



Per the collaboration, another pioneer in the optical communication domain — BCC Solutions — will be responsible for the installation and management of the latest network infrastructure upgrade. As a reliable operator, BCC Solutions, which is ADTRAN’s local reseller partner, had worked with Welcom Net on network upgradation projects to strengthen the Helsinki broadband market. Markedly, with this collaboration, ADTRAN will offer improved fiber gigabit services for the next three years. Besides providing a scalable network architecture, ADTRAN’s next-gen technology is aimed at offering fiber broadband providers the flexibility to support the symmetrical gigabit-level bandwidth rates, thereby realizing the demand for converged business networks to support critical cloud applications and Internet connectivity.



ADTRAN is optimizing its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as communication service providers scale their network capabilities. The company is poised to benefit from growing customer engagements across its portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions and G.fast products. The company’s network implementation services provide speed and scale to build fiber and fixed wireless networks. This, in turn, enables service providers to reach more customers and expand their competitive edge. Its global strategy of diversification across geographies and markets bode well for future growth.



Despite diligent execution of operational strategies, shares of ADTRAN have plunged 33.3% against the industry’s growth of 5.9% in the past year.





ADTRAN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the industry are Calix, Inc. CALX, Bandwidth Inc. BAND and CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM. While Calix sports a Zacks Rank #1, Bandwidth and CommScope carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Calix’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 43%, on average.



Bandwidth’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 89.4%, on average.



CommScope’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 30.3%, on average.



The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.