ADTRAN & Vast Broadband Deploy Mosaic Subscriber Insight

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently announced that Vast Broadband will deploy its avant-garde solution from Mosaic Subscriber Suite across its network. Dubbed Mosaic Subscriber Insight, the innovative solution will facilitate the telecom company to enhance its business operations while gathering actionable data from access and home network. The collaboration highlights ADTRAN’s dedicated efforts to provide seamless broadband connectivity with high-end portfolio of turnkey network implementation services. Shares of ADTRAN inched up 1.3% to close at $9.93 on Sep 25, thereby reinforcing positive investor sentiments on the news.



Headquartered in Sikeston, MO, Vast Broadband is a cable and Internet company that provides TV, phone and home automation services to more than 61,000 customers based in Minnesota and South Dakota. It also serves rural customers with best-in-class fiber network. ADTRAN’s knowledge for last mile solutions leverages industry-leading fixed wireless solutions that enable network providers to offer high-capacity broadband connectivity at low cost per unit. These leading-edge solutions expand fiber footprint and gigabit service coverage with utmost flexibility. One such product is Mosaic Subscriber Insight.



ADTRAN’s Mosaic Subscriber Insight will help Vast Broadband to improve the networking infrastructure from Minnesota to Texas. The cutting-edge platform ensures end-to-end high-performance broadband connectivity. Apparently, it is considered to be a one-stop solution for management software and subscriber insight that offers cloud-based tools for efficient network management. The Subscriber Insight identifies target markets and drives new service adoption. The solution gains real-time insight into subscriber driven applications to resolve network issues. Also, it leverages predictive analysis to proactively manage the network infrastructure with an efficient billing system.



The platform reduces operational costs with aggregated dashboards, utilizes sophisticated support tools and captures subscriber device trends while generating new revenue streams. Vast Broadband also capitalizes on ADTRAN’s fiber access platform — Total Access 5000 (TA5000) solution — for a robust FTTH deployment. TA5000 is part of 10G fiber access portfolio, which has been specifically designed to support burgeoning network demands with greater scalability. Notably, this long-standing partnership intends to offer Mosaic Subscriber Insight to 300,000 customers over a span of two years to augment Internet experience with reduced customer service gap.



ADTRAN is optimizing its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as communication service providers scale their network capabilities. The company is well poised to benefit from accretive customer engagements across its portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions and G.fast products. The company’s network implementation services provide speed and scale to build fiber and fixed wireless networks. This, in turn, enables service providers to reach more customers and expand their competitive edge. Its global strategy of diversification across geographies and markets augurs well for growth.



Despite diligent execution of operational strategies, ADTRAN’s shares have lost 12.5% against the industry’s growth of 46.4% in the past year.





ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM, Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI and A10 Networks, Inc. ATEN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 14.3%, on average.



Motorola delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 11.1%, on average.



A10 Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 38.8%, on average.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.