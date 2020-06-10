ADTRAN-Townes Telecommunications Upgrades Fiber Connectivity

In a concerted effort to reinforce the domestic network infrastructure, ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently collaborated with Townes Telecommunications to deploy seamless broadband connectivity to residents and businesses across six states. Markedly, the partnership is likely to bolster Townes Telecommunications’ efforts to deliver a competitive and high-quality Internet connectivity with ADTRAN’s diversified portfolio of turnkey network implementation, cloud and managed services.



Based in Lewisville, AR, Townes Telecommunications operates as an Internet service provider that offers telephone and broadband satellite services at competitive prices. As a local legacy provider, the company serves business and residential customers and operates several subsidiaries, namely Walnut Hill Telephone Company, Choctaw Telephone Company and Haxtun Telephone Company. Markedly, the firm is a member of the United States Telecom Association, National Telecommunications Cooperative Association and National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative. Per the partnership, the network provider will leverage ADTRAN’s Total Access 5000 (TA5000) multi-service platform and Mosaic Subscriber Insight for an end-to-end high-performance broadband connectivity.



Considered as one of the world’s most deployed fiber access platform, ADTRAN’s TA5000 solution enables service providers to rapidly expand network capacity and deliver top-notch multi-gigabit services with reduced time-to-market. TA5000 is equipped with GPON and VDSL2 technology which has been specifically designed to support burgeoning network demand with greater scalability. The innovative platform simplifies network planning to minimize operating expenditure. Meanwhile, the Mosaic Subscriber Insight enables broadband service operators to diagnose patterns in subscriber behavior and usage with a real-time insight into network status to actively troubleshoot problems. With proactive network management, it leverages network and subscriber intelligence to track billing inconsistencies, eliminate truck rolls and reduce operational costs.



Apart from providing scalable network architecture, the collaboration highlights that this cutting-edge fiber access technology is well positioned to optimize customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as service providers aim to improve speed and augment network capabilities. Townes Telecommunications serves nearly 2,780 square miles of area backed by ADTRAN’s industry-leading premium broadband solutions. This partnership will help Townes Telecommunications’ seven subsidiaries to upgrade their network infrastructure. Notably, the latest deployment is being conducted through ADTRAN’s “Enabling Communities, Connecting Lives” program.



The Huntsville, AL-based company is poised to benefit from growing customer engagements across its portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions and G.fast products. The company’s network implementation services provide speed and scale to build fiber and fixed wireless networks. This, in turn, enables service providers to reach more customers and expand their competitive edge. Its global strategy of diversification across geographies and markets bode well for future growth.



Despite diligent execution of operational strategies, shares of ADTRAN have plunged 28.8% against the industry’s growth of 4% in the past year.





ADTRAN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the industry are Calix, Inc. CALX, Bandwidth Inc. BAND and CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM. While Calix sports a Zacks Rank #1, Bandwidth and CommScope carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Calix’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 43%, on average.



Bandwidth’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 89.4%, on average.



CommScope’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 30.3%, on average.



