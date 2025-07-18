Markets
ADTRAN Tops Q2 Revenue Guidance Amid Strengthening Demand

July 18, 2025 — 12:19 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) reported preliminary, unaudited revenue for second quarter ended June 30, 2025, of approximately $262.5 million to $267.5 million surpassing its prior guidance of $247.5 million to $262.5 million.

This outperformance, disclosed under German ad hoc requirements, reflects sustained market improvements and elevated customer demand for ADTRAN's networking solutions.

Final audited figures will be released with the full second-quarter report in August.

ADTN is currently trading at $9.45, down $0.11 or 1.14 percent on the Nasdaq.

