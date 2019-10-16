ADTRAN Supports toob Deliver Gigabit Speeds to Premises

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently announced that it is assisting toob — a full-fiber broadband provider in the United Kingdom — deliver gigabit speed to more than 100,000 premises by the end of 2021. Initial deployments are planned across the South of England.



Markedly, the networking equipment maker provided toob with turnkey support that comprised delivery, installation and commissioning of toob’s core, transport and access network. Leveraging ADTRAN’s TA5000 gigabit services platform, the broadband provider deployed its network.



ADTRAN continues to optimize its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as communication service providers scale their network capabilities. The company is likely to benefit from increasing customer engagements across its portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions and G.fast products.



The company’s revenues are diverse and well balanced, with contributions across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Pacific Rim regions. Its global strategy of diversification across geographies and markets augur well for future growth. ADTRAN’s next-generation solutions are increasingly gaining traction with growing number of customers in an expanding range of market segments.



In August, ADTRAN communicated several additions to its cutting-edge 10G PON portfolio. Its comprehensive 10G solutions ensure a premium broadband service experience for everyone. The solutions offer the scale and reliability required to realize the future of converged residential and business networks.



However, the company’s revenues in the September quarter were significantly impacted by temporary pause in shipments to a Tier 1 customer in Latin America and the slowdown in the spending by an international Tier 1 client.



Shares of ADTRAN have lost 13.8% against the industry’s growth of 15.6% year to date. Hopefully, the company will rake in handsome gains in the coming days on the back of its strong operations.







