ADTRAN Solution to Power OptiComm's Network in Australia

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN has collaborated with OptiComm to deploy industry-leading Ten Gigabit per Second Passive Optical Network (XGS-PON) technology for an improved broadband connectivity in Australia. The solution will enable the Australia-based company to upgrade first-generation GPON technologies. The partnership comes as a boon to service providers, especially at a time when customers are getting increasingly dependent on virtual connectivity. Also, it will augment network flexibility and deliver high-quality Internet with the help of ADTRAN’s high-end network implementation services.



With an industry-rich experience of nearly 14 years, OptiComm is a leading telecom service provider that offers best-in-class network solutions. The company is Australia’s largest privately-owned provider of Fiber-to-the-Premises network. It is considered as the default fixed line network provider within OptiComm connected estates. It has been a wholesale network operator since 2007 and is responsible for maintaining last mile telco networks and fixed line access for robust connectivity. Markedly, the alliance will help OptiComm to achieve Internet speeds of up to 10Gbps.



ADTRAN’s XGS-PON is a fixed wavelength passive optical network technology that has paved the path for the roll-out of new-age fiber networks to address the accretive broadband requirements. This technology is believed to be the most effective platform for the delivery of symmetric multi-gigabit services. It manages network traffic through priority scheduling and offers high-bandwidth backhaul services in a cost-effective manner. Currently, the Australian company is in its final phase of developing the XGS-PON technology and intends to deploy the same by 2020 to residential and commercial customers. The network modernization initiative is expected to revamp the teleworking landscape with a future-proof network infrastructure.



It is worth mentioning that ADTRAN’s 10G fiber access technology is well positioned to optimize its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as service providers seek to improve speed and augment network capabilities. Moving forward, the Huntsville, AL-based company is poised to benefit from growing customer engagements across its portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions and G.fast products. The company’s network implementation services provide speed and scale to build fiber and fixed wireless networks. This, in turn, enables service providers to reach more customers and expand their competitive edge. Its global strategy of diversification across geographies and markets bodes well.



ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM, Qualys, Inc. QLYS and Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI.



Cambium delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 126.4%, on average.



Qualys delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 14.7%, on average.



Motorola delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 11.1%, on average.

