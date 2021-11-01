Markets
ADTN

Adtran Slips To Loss In Q3

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Adtran Inc. (ADTN) reported that its net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $10.43 million or $0.21 per share compared to net income of $5.48 million or $0.11 per share in the previous year.

Non-GAAP loss per share was $0.02 compared to net income of $0.16 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenue grew to $138.08 million from $133.14 million in the previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter.

The company also said that its board declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share is to be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2021. The payment date will be November 30, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADTN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular