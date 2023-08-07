ADTRAN Slips To Loss In Q2; Revenue Guidance For Q3 Below View

(RTTNews) - ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) a communications services provider, on Monday reported loss for the second quarter compared to earnings for the same period prior quarter particularly reflecting higher SG&A and Research and Development expenses. However, revenue increased by 90 percent. The company also decreased its third quarter revenue outlook.

The company reported a loss of $33.3 million or $0.43 loss per share compared with earnings of $2.14 million or $0.04 per share of last year.

The latest results included $66.58 thousand of Selling General and Administrative expenses, higher than $57.87 thousand it incurred Last year. Similarly, research and development expenses jumped to $70.6 thousand from $26.5 thousand last year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $77 thousand or $0.00 per share.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Revenues, however increased to $327.4 million from $172.04 million previous year. The Street estimate for revenue was $329.4 million for the quarter.

In addition, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share payable on September 5 to shareholders of record on August 21.

Looking ahead to the next quarter, the company now expects revenue in the range of $275 million to $305 million. The consensus estimate stands at $342 million.

On Friday, ADTRAN shares had closed at $9.05, up 1.00% on the Nasdaq.

