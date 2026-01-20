Markets
ADTN

Adtran Selected By FiberCop To Support High-speed Optical Metro Transport Network Across Italy

January 20, 2026 — 05:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Adtran Holdings, Inc. (ADTN), a leading provider of networking solutions, announced Tuesday its selection as a technology partner by FiberCop, Italy's premier wholesale-only fiber operator. FiberCop has chosen Adtran to provide optical transport solutions for its nationwide metro network deployment.

The new network will leverage Adtran's open optical transport platform, the FSP 3000, including AccessFlex and M-Flex800 terminals to support a range of metro node configurations. It will also utilize Adtran's open line system solutions, optimized for specific network requirements, such as the FSP 3000 Core OLS for ROADM-based transport and Edge OLS for flexible aggregation at the network's edge.

This partnership will enable FiberCop to deliver 100Gbps and 400Gbps DWDM connectivity, providing the scalability and efficiency required for its evolving service model. Compact coherent 100ZR pluggables will also be deployed to enable high-density 100Gbps metro links with lower space and power demands.

Additionally, Adtran's Mosaic Network Controller will provide centralized management and control, paving the way for seamless automation.

The decision to collaborate with Adtran reflects over 20 years of trusted partnership and a shared commitment to building open networking platforms. This new network will enhance the scalability and flexibility of Italy's digital infrastructure, supporting high-capacity open-access connectivity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADTN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.