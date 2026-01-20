Adtran Selected By FiberCop To Support High-speed Optical Metro Transport Network Across Italy

(RTTNews) - Adtran Holdings, Inc. (ADTN), a leading provider of networking solutions, announced Tuesday its selection as a technology partner by FiberCop, Italy's premier wholesale-only fiber operator. FiberCop has chosen Adtran to provide optical transport solutions for its nationwide metro network deployment.

The new network will leverage Adtran's open optical transport platform, the FSP 3000, including AccessFlex and M-Flex800 terminals to support a range of metro node configurations. It will also utilize Adtran's open line system solutions, optimized for specific network requirements, such as the FSP 3000 Core OLS for ROADM-based transport and Edge OLS for flexible aggregation at the network's edge.

This partnership will enable FiberCop to deliver 100Gbps and 400Gbps DWDM connectivity, providing the scalability and efficiency required for its evolving service model. Compact coherent 100ZR pluggables will also be deployed to enable high-density 100Gbps metro links with lower space and power demands.

Additionally, Adtran's Mosaic Network Controller will provide centralized management and control, paving the way for seamless automation.

The decision to collaborate with Adtran reflects over 20 years of trusted partnership and a shared commitment to building open networking platforms. This new network will enhance the scalability and flexibility of Italy's digital infrastructure, supporting high-capacity open-access connectivity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.