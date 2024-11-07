Adtran sees Q4 revenue $230M-$245M, consensus $238.87M

The company said, “For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company expects revenue to be within a range of $230 million to $245 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be within a range of 0% to 4%.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADTN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.