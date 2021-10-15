ADTRAN Sees Q3 Revenue Lesser Than Consensus View

Markets
(RTTNews) - ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) on Friday said it expects revenue of $138 million in the third quarter. This compares with the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $148.95 million.

The company sees gross margin of 34.5% and operating loss of $10.2 million for the third quarter.

On an adjusted basis gross margin is expected at 34.6% and operating loss at $2.6 million, lower than the company's prior guidance. The lower gross margin and decreased profitability are attributed to supply chain constraint-related expenses of about 9 million incurred during the quarter.

However, the company's overall bookings in the quarter were up 43% year-over-year with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.43.

"ADTRAN is working closely with our suppliers and customers to address the near-term supply chain challenges facing the industry. We believe these challenges are peaking during the second half of 2021 and will begin to normalize by mid-2022," the company said.

