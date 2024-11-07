News & Insights

Stocks
ADTN

Adtran reports preliminary Q3 EPS (5c), consensus (4c)

November 07, 2024 — 05:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports preliminary Q3 revenue $227.7M, consensus $226.92M. “ADTRAN (ADTN) remains well-positioned for sustainable and profitable growth as customer inventory levels normalize,” added Stanton. “The continued trend to increase fiber access and optical transport, combined with the ongoing transition from higher risk vendors to providers like ADTRAN, serve as durable secular catalysts. As we grow, we are confident we can unlock meaningful operational leverage, driving accelerated profitability and increased cash generation.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADTN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADTN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.