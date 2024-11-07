Adtran reports preliminary Q3 EPS (5c), consensus (4c)

Reports preliminary Q3 revenue $227.7M, consensus $226.92M. “ADTRAN (ADTN) remains well-positioned for sustainable and profitable growth as customer inventory levels normalize,” added Stanton. “The continued trend to increase fiber access and optical transport, combined with the ongoing transition from higher risk vendors to providers like ADTRAN, serve as durable secular catalysts. As we grow, we are confident we can unlock meaningful operational leverage, driving accelerated profitability and increased cash generation.”

