ADTRAN Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, Revenues Up Y/Y

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN reported healthy fourth-quarter 2024 results, with both top and bottom lines beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimates. The company recorded a top-line expansion year over year driven by solid demand trends in the Network Solutions business. Management’s focus on cost optimization and enhancing its operating model to ensure higher long-term shareholder returns is a positive.

ADTN’s Net Income

On a GAAP basis, the company incurred a net loss of $45.9 million or 58 cents per share compared with a loss of $109.9 million or $1.40 in the year-ago quarter. The top-line growth, cost discipline and lower operating expenses led to bottom-line improvement.



Non-GAAP net income was $45 million or break-even per share against a loss of $14.5 million or 19 cents in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2 cents.



In 2024, GAAP net loss was $441.04 million or a loss of $5.67 per share compared with a loss of $259.34 million or $3.39 in 2023. Non-GAAP net loss was $31.3 million or a loss of 36 cents per share compared with a loss of $47.3 million or 60 cents in 2023.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ADTN’s Revenues

Net sales during the quarter increased to $242.9 million from $225.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Increasing service provider spending and lower customer inventories are driving the growth. Revenues were up from the mid-point of the company’s guided range. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $240 million.



In 2024, the company reported $922.7 million in revenues down from $1.14 billion in 2023.



Network Solutions contributed $197 million in revenues compared with $180.4 million in the prior-year quarter backed by healthy demand trends in several regions. Services and Support revenues improved to $45.8 million from the year-earlier quarter’s tally of $45 million.

ADTN’s Other Details

Gross margin on a Non-GAAP basis was 42%, marginally up from 41.9% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $7.9 million against an operating loss of $3.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

ADTN’s Cash Flow & Liquidity

In 2024, ADTRAN generated $103.07 million of cash from operating activities against a cash utilization of $45.6 million in 2023. In the fourth quarter, the company generated $4.54 million in cash from operations against a cash utilization of $16.3 million in the prior year quarter.



As of Dec 31, 2024, the company had $77.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $33.2 million of deferred compensation liability compared with respective tallies of $87.16 million and $29.03 million in 2023.

ADTN’s Outlook

For the first quarter of 2025, management anticipates net sales in the range of $237.5-$252.5 million, with non-GAAP operating margin is expected in the range of 0% to 4%.

ADTN’s Zacks Rank

ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

