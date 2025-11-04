Markets
ADTN

Adtran Q3 Loss Narrows, Adj. EPS & Revenues Beat Market; Issues Q4 Outlook

November 04, 2025 — 12:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Adtran Holdings, Inc. (ADTN), a fiber networking and telecommunications company, reported Tuesday narrower net loss in its third quarter with higher revenues. Adjusted earnings and revenues beat market estimates.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue to be within a range of $275.0 million to $285.0 million, and adjusted operating margin within a range of 3.5% to 7.5%.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report revenues of $277.48 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the third quarter, net Loss attributable to the company narrowed to $10.26 million, compared to loss of $33.35 million last year. Loss per share was $0.12, compared to loss of $0.38 a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.05, compared to prior year's loss of $0.07.

Total revenue for the quarter grew to $279.44 million from prior year's $227.70 million.

Analysts expected earnings of $0.06 per share on revenues of $274.66 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADTN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.