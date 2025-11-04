Adtran Q3 Loss Narrows, Adj. EPS & Revenues Beat Market; Issues Q4 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Adtran Holdings, Inc. (ADTN), a fiber networking and telecommunications company, reported Tuesday narrower net loss in its third quarter with higher revenues. Adjusted earnings and revenues beat market estimates.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue to be within a range of $275.0 million to $285.0 million, and adjusted operating margin within a range of 3.5% to 7.5%.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report revenues of $277.48 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the third quarter, net Loss attributable to the company narrowed to $10.26 million, compared to loss of $33.35 million last year. Loss per share was $0.12, compared to loss of $0.38 a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.05, compared to prior year's loss of $0.07.

Total revenue for the quarter grew to $279.44 million from prior year's $227.70 million.

Analysts expected earnings of $0.06 per share on revenues of $274.66 million for the quarter.

