ADTRAN Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Revenue Growth

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ADTN reported strong first-quarter 2026 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Non-GAAP earnings came in at 14 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 9 cents.



Revenues of $286.1 million edged past the consensus estimate of $285 million by 0.4% and increased 15.5% year over year, driven by solid demand across core markets and improved operating leverage.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Quote

ADTN Delivers Solid Top-Line Growth

ADTRAN generated total revenues of $286.1 million in the first quarter, reflecting a 15.5% year-over-year increase from $247.7 million. Growth was broad-based, supported by strength across its Network Solutions and Services & Support segments.



Network Solutions revenues rose to $237.9 million from $202.2 million in the prior-year quarter, while Services & Support contributed $48.1 million compared with $45.5 million a year ago. The expansion highlights improving demand trends across fiber, cloud and edge networking infrastructure.

ADTRAN Expands Margins on Operating Leverage

Profitability improved meaningfully during the quarter. GAAP gross margin expanded to 39.5% from 38.4% in the year-ago period, while non-GAAP gross margin rose to 43.0%, reflecting operational efficiencies and better cost control.



Operating performance also strengthened. GAAP operating margin turned positive at 2.2% compared with a negative 1.6% last year. Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 6.9% from 3.9%, indicating enhanced scalability of the company’s business model.

ADTN Earnings Performance Reflects Cost Discipline

On a GAAP basis, ADTRAN reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $1.3 million or 1 cent per share, narrower than a loss of $11.3 million or 14 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted earnings were significantly stronger at 14 cents per share, reflecting the exclusion of acquisition-related costs, stock-based compensation and other one-time items. The earnings beat was driven by higher revenues and improved cost structure, which helped offset ongoing expenses related to growth initiatives.

ADTRAN Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Position

ADTRAN generated $12.7 million in cash from operating activities during the quarter, though lower than the prior-year period due to working capital changes. Free cash flow was negative $3.3 million, reflecting continued investments in property, equipment and technology development.



The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $88.3 million, compared with $95.7 million at the end of 2025. Total assets stood at $1.19 billion, indicating a stable balance sheet despite ongoing investment activity.

ADTN Sees Strong Demand Drivers Ahead

Management highlighted continued momentum in key markets. In the United States, broadband expansion remains a key growth driver, supported by government funding initiatives such as BEAD. In Europe, vendor replacement trends and regulatory developments are creating additional opportunities.



The company also introduced its LiteWave800 solution, targeting AI-driven data center infrastructure. This product innovation underscores ADTRAN’s focus on next-generation networking technologies and positions it to benefit from rising AI-related demand.

ADTRAN Outlook Signals Continued Momentum

For the second quarter of 2026, ADTRAN expects revenues in the range of $283 million to $303 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is projected between 5.0% and 9.0%, indicating sustained profitability improvement.



The outlook reflects confidence in underlying demand trends and continued execution of operational strategies. Management expects ongoing benefits from operating leverage as revenue growth aligns with disciplined cost management.

Zacks Rank

ADTN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM is slated to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.61 per share, indicating a 5.3% decline from the year-ago reported figure.



Akamai has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7%. Akamai delivered an average earnings surprise of 9.4% in the last four reported quarters.



CDW Corporation CDW is set to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.28 per share, implying growth of 6.05% from the year-ago reported figure.



CDW has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.25%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.72% in the last four reported quarters.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI is set to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.25 per share, implying growth of 2.2% from the year-ago reported figure.



Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.4%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.66% in the last four reported quarters.

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ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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