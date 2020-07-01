ADTRAN Partners With NISC, Boosts RDOF Broadband Solutions

Strengthening the long-standing partnership, ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently collaborated with National Information Solutions Cooperative ("NISC") to deploy its fiber access platform — Total Access 5000 (TA5000). Markedly, this avant-garde solution will be utilized to power the Missouri-based technology company’s iVUE Connect software applications for a streamlined network infrastructure. The strategic partnership will enable the telecom providers and co-operative owned utilities to augment network flexibility and deliver high-quality Internet connectivity to customers in rural America.



Reckoned as one of the world’s most deployed fiber access platform, ADTRAN’s TA5000 solution enables service providers to rapidly expand network capacity and deliver top-notch multi-gigabit services with reduced time-to-market. The innovative platform has been specifically designed to support burgeoning network demands with greater scalability and simplifies operations like network planning and capacity management to minimize operating expenditures. With the addition of TA5000, NISC’s iVUE Connect solution will enable service providers to optimize fiber broadband operations, take prompt decisions regarding billing and finance with hassle-free provisioning of network infrastructure. The latest tie-up will also support high-bandwidth services with broadband applications for education and healthcare sectors, thereby reinforcing new revenue-generating opportunities.



In another development, ADTRAN announced that it is providing a comprehensive suite of broadband access solutions to service providers as part of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (“RDOF”) program. ADTRAN provides RDOF-compliant fiber, vectoring and fixed wireless solutions to the service providers. Notably, RDOF is an undertaking of the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) for subsidizing rural broadband network connectivity. The program is expected to allocate $20.4 billion over a period of 10 years and will enable service providers to deliver low-priced broadband services to communities that are deprived of high-speed Internet access. The company has already started the RDOF Phase 1 short-form application process, which will cater to nearly 5.5 million customers with broadband speeds of at least 25 Mbps.



Depending on a variety of location topologies, ADTRAN provides a plethora of RDOF-compliant access solutions to address the networking requirements of each performance tier — Fiber-to-the-Premise solutions, Fixed Wireless solutions powered by LTE-based technology and Fiber-to-the-Node solutions. ADTRAN has collaborated with more than 500 service providers over the last decade to serve nearly 100 million customers. The company has an in-depth understanding of the challenging environment operators face in resourcing broadband access networks. With proper network deployments, bid strategy and project planning, ADTRAN is committed to help rural communities with adequate RDOF support to deliver a complete ecosystem of products and services required to build a seamless broadband network infrastructure.



Moving forward, ADTRAN is focused on optimizing its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as communication service providers scale their network capabilities. The company is poised to benefit from growing customer engagements across its portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions and G.fast products. The company’s network implementation services provide speed and scale to build fiber and fixed wireless networks. This, in turn, enables service providers to reach more customers and expand their competitive edge. Its global strategy of diversification across geographies and markets bode well for future growth.



Backed by diligent execution of operational strategies, shares of ADTRAN have rallied 37.5% compared with the industry’s surge of 42.6% in the past three months.





ADTRAN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



