ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 19, 2021

ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADTN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 64th quarter that ADTN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.21, the dividend yield is 1.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADTN was $20.21, representing a -1.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.49 and a 109.21% increase over the 52 week low of $9.66.

ADTN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). ADTN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28. Zacks Investment Research reports ADTN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 175%, compared to an industry average of 24.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADTN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

